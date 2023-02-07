Find out what Tom Brady had to say about retired life

Tom Brady is excited about the future. Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, opened up about “retired life” on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“You know, I’ve done it once before, so I’ve gotta figure this out and get good at this actually. It’s all pretty new,” the 80 for Brady producer said on Monday’s podcast episode. “My friend says, ‘The future happens a day at a time.’ And I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s other great opportunities ahead.”

Tom Brady announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring for good

Tom admitted that he is looking “forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being.” He added, “I’ll feel some different things I’m sure as things go along, but I’m doing great, in a great space and excited for what’s ahead.”

The dad of three also confessed that the reality of not preparing for another season “probably hasn’t even sunk in yet.” “There’s a lot of emotions,” he shared. “You know, I think relief just cause there’s a little bit of a decompression/depressurization. For, you know, 32 years you’ve been getting ready to prepare for another season. I think the reality of that probably hasn’t even sunk in yet. So, I don’t know how I’ll feel as those moments get closer to a degree, but I’m really happy and content with kind of where we’re at.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL. The announcement came exactly one year after the football player first announced that he was retiring, only to reveal less than two months later that he would be returning ﻿for his 23rd season.

In an emotional video message earlier this month, Tom said, “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” Tom continued. “I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”