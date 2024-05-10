Jaden Smith falls off his skateboard after being pursued by paparazzi

Jaden Smith took a tumble after walking the Met Gala red carpet. He was recorded at some point after the event concluded, riding his skateboard while his security guard jogged behind him.

The video shows the photographers slowing down and recording Smith as he skateboarded through the streets of New York. At one point, he falls, with his security guard quickly heading in his direction to help him up. “Y’all better keep that,” said Smith, refering to the footage. “I will, Jaden,” said the photographer.

“Post it now!” said Jaden, with the photographer replying and saying that he didn’t want people to know that he had fallen. Jaden continued to skateboard, trying to outrun the photographers, but it was no use. At one point, he approached them and greeted each one by shaking their hands. “Y’all are following me all the time!” he said with a smile. “Y’all need to cut it out!”

“I love you, bro!” he continued. “We go way back. I don’t know why you’re doing this to me! Post that sh*t of me falling, and get the hell out of here!” Jaden’s words finally registered on the photographers, who decided to leave him alone.

Jaden and Willow at the Met Gala

Willow and Jaden Smith

Jaden and his sister Willow attended the Met Gala, with him wearing a black and white outfit made out of an open jacket that showed off his chest and some pants. Willow opted for an all black outfit made out of tights, a suit jacket and wore her hair in a towering braided hairstyle.

Their mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, shared the looks on her Instagram, writing, “These two.”