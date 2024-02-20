Jaden Smith says he has been ‘distracted’ by new girlfriend Sab Zada: Who is she?

Jaden Smith is assuring fans that new music is coming, revealing that he has been busy in his personal life, referring to his romantic relationship with social media influencer Sab Zada. But apart from her large following on Instagram, Zada recently made her music debut with her latest EP in the summer of 2023.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to share some sweet photos with his girlfriend. The celebrity couple have been romantically linked since 2020, but the singer had kept his relationship private until recently.

“Album soon I been distracted,” he recently wrote on Instagram. The pair have previously been spotted having fun at Disneyland and Coachella in recent years, holding hands and showing love for each other, but despite being together since 2020, the pair have yet to talk publicly about their romance.

Back in 2022, the social media influencer revealed that she had “a crush,” with many thinking she was talking about Jaden. “You stole my heart before anyone knew you had it,” she wrote, making a reference to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Somebody,’ who is also one of Jaden’s longtime friends and collaborators.

She is known for having an active presence on Instagram and TikTok and has a modeling contract with Select Model Management, previously collaborating in L’Oréal and Crocs campaigns. “Hafren EP out now, 2 years in the making. Available everywhere. Let me know your favorite song from Hafren,” she wrote on Instagram sharing the cover art from her project and celebrating the release.