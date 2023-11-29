Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are ‘staying together forever’ despite separation reveal

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith will stick together no matter what. The celebrity couple have an unbreakable bond and have no plans of calling it quits despite the controversy generated by their recent marriage revelations, with the actress opening up about their relationship during a recent interview with Drew Barrymore.

“We’re staying together forever,” Jada declared during the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ This is not the first time that Jada talks about her bond with Will after welcoming two children and spending many memorable moments together. “[We] made a promise that there will never be a reason,” she said to Hoda Kotb in October, “We will work through whatever.”

Rumors about a divorce are not new to the couple, as Jada previously opened up about her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. The actress made headlines in 2020 after detailing what happened, making fans believe that the couple would be going through a breakup.

Jada recently revealed that while divorce is not an option, the pair separated in 2016. “As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation … in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together,” she explained. “It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together, so I just, I’m happy.”

She described their current relationship as a “happy” chapter of their lives. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and share 25-year-old Jaden and 23-year-old Willow. The actor is also a father to Trey, from his previous relationship with Sheree Zampino.