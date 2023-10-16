Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith: Do they live in the same house?

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have captivated the media over the past week. The couple, which has been married since December 1997, has experienced plenty of ups and downs, which they’ve discussed candidly with the public. This past week, Pinkett-Smith shocked the world when she revealed the two had been separated since 2016. Do they live in the same house?

In an interview with The New York Times, Pinkett-Smith provided more details regarding her and Smith’s relationship, including if the two continued to live together. “In recent years, they’ve lived separately,” reads the article. “As a 50th birthday present to herself, she bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas compound.” The move happened a couple of years ago, showing that despite their split, the two have lived together for most of their married life.

Pinkett-Smith reveals that the two formed the family that they both wanted to have together, and that it remains their priority. “We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that. And we enjoy our family,” she said. “For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years.”

“We’ve tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don’t,” she said with a laugh.

In late June, Pinkett-Smith shared a photo of herself and the cover of “Worthy,” her upcoming memoir. “On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know,” she captioned the post, revealing that she’d been working on the book over the past four years. “My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths,” she wrote.