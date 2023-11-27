Will Smith gently kisses Jada Pinkett’s head leaving people ‘confused’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith can’t stop making headlines as details about their personal life continue to make their way to the public. Jada’s memoir “Worthy” left many shocked and confused, with revelations like they’ve been separated since 2016, but have not filed for divorce.

With all the headlines, rumors, and admissions about people like Chris Rock, there have been many opinions on the situation. But regardless of what’s happening in the Smith home, it’s clear that family is their main priority. On Friday, the “Fresh Prince” star shared a gallery of photos from their holidays, and in the mix was a sweet photo of Will gently kissing Jada’s head.

The photo, although sweet, left some confused. One of the top-liked comments on the post is, “I’m just so confused about y’all life!” “Look like a married couple to me not a separated one,” read another comment.

Others saw past the headlines, seeing only family joy. “For those who don’t understand it, this is what living in your truth is. Both are living in their truths and not trying to downplay anything they have been through,” read another comment. “They love each other. People outside don’t have to like or understand it. Whatever their situation is, it is theirs. Happy Holidays Smith family!”





Jada also shared some photos from the shoot, but did not include the photo of Will kissing her forehead.





It was a big family affair for the Smith family. His mom, Caroline Bright, had the special, and not always promised experience of spending time with her nine grandchildren. Her husband, Will’s father, Willard Sr. passed away in 2016.







Will and Jada blessed her with 3 of them: Jaden, Willow, who recently opened up about solitude, and their eldest, Trey. Along with Will, she is the mother to his older sister Pam, and younger siblings, who are twins, Ellen and Harry.