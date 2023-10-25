Willow Smith discusses solitude in new post following Jada and Will revelations

Willow Smith has made her first post following the publication of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s memoir. The book, titled “Worthy” explores Pinkett-Smith’s life, including her relationship with Will Smith. While the two remain married, they haven’t lived as a couple since 2016.

Willow shared the post on Instagram, showing various black and white clips of herself looking straight at the camera. While it’s silent, various words appear on the screen. “I think solitude can be scary for humans sometimes. There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us,” reads the caption. “But in my experience, when we open ourselves up to this specific flavour of groundlessness we begin to see the inner workings of our minds and hearts in so many beautiful ways.”

“Keep your third eye peeled,” reads the post’s caption, referring to a mystical concept of the invisible eye, which focuses on perception beyond what’s visible. Willow provided no context for the post, with viewers sharing their own theories for the post. While some thing the post relates to her parents’ relationship, the majority think it’s related to new music.

Willow and Jaden’s departure from their parents’ home

Over the past couple of weeks, it’s been revealed that Willow and her brother Jaden left their parents’ home when they turned 18. These moments coincided with their parent’s split, prompting many to think that the events were linked.

A lot remains unknown about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. In a new profile published on The New York Times, it was revealed that Pinkett-Smith purchased a property of her own when she turned 50. “In recent years, they’ve lived separately,” reads the article. “As a 50th birthday present to herself, she bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas compound.”