Willow and Jaden Smith reportedly moved out due to their parents’ unique marriage

Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently made headlines that sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Jada’s candid revelations about their unconventional marital situation have sparked discussions about the complexities of long-term relationships, the essence of commitment, and the challenges that famous couples face under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

Amid the turbulence of rumors and speculations, Jada Pinkett Smith decided to lay her cards on the table. In a candid interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Jada revealed the shocking news that she and Will had been living separately since 2016. What makes this revelation even more astonishing is the couple’s commitment to never divorce, an agreement that has kept them bound together despite their separate lives.

“We decided that [we] were going to live completely separate lives,” Jada explained. She further noted, “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is the departure of their two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, from the family home. Both children left the family mansion in Calabasas once they turned 18. Their decision to move out coincided with their parents’ separation, which undoubtedly affected their choices.

The Smiths’ situation, while unique, is full of challenges. Living separately for an extended period can be emotionally taxing and may raise questions about the nature of their commitment. Both Will and Jada have undergone periods of personal growth and self-discovery during their separation, which may ultimately strengthen their bond.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pinkett-Smith provided more details regarding her and Smith’s relationship, including if the two continued to live together. “In recent years, they’ve lived separately,” reads the article. “As a 50th birthday present to herself, she bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas compound.” The move happened a couple of years ago, showing that despite their split, the two have lived together for most of their married life.