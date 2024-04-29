Eva Longoria is moving to Spain with her husband and son: Here is what we know

Eva Longoria and her husband, Pepe Bastón, are gearing up to move to Spain, as reported by Page Six. The 49-year-old Latina actress and her 56-year-old Mexican businessman husband are planning a temporary relocation to Spain with their five-year-old son, Santiago. A source told the publication, “she’ll be spending a ton of time there working for the second half of this year.”

The source also commented that the Flamin’ Hot director is a Spanish resident and recently purchased a home. Her and her husband, who have been living in Los Angeles, are also currently selling their Beverly Hills home for around 18 million euros and are getting ready to pack their bags.

©IG @Eva Longoria



Eva Longoria loves the laid back lifestyle of the south of Spain.

“I just love being in Spain; I adore the country. I first fell for Marbella 20 years ago. It was love at first sight. I started thinking about buying a place here five years ago and have been on the hunt ever since,” the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star told to ¡HOLA! Spain in an exclusive interview.

The actress is a huge fan of the country and found her dream house in Marbella earlier this year. “It’s my oasis, my paradise,” said the actress, who tied the knot with Pepe Bastón in 2016. She added, “When I’m in L.A., I’m always working and super busy.” When she comes to Spain, she associates it with vacation, enjoying a more laid-back lifestyle. “I hit the beach with my son... It’s a slower pace, yet very fulfilling.”

©GrosbyGroup



Eva Longoria and José Bastón take their son for a day at the beach during their vacation in Marbella

Eva Longoria first connected with Spain through the Global Gift Foundation, where she serves as honorary president. Introduced by Melanie Griffith and close friend María Bravo, this sparked her love for Marbella over two decades ago. Even then, she would say, “Someday, I’ll live here.” She’s made it a reality and returns every summer to the Costa del Sol, where she now owns a stunning mansion with six bedrooms, a beautiful garden for her son to play in, a pool, a sauna, and a gym. “Oh, and a big kitchen with a huge island to cook while everyone can sit around, have a glass of wine, and snack,” she told !HOLA!

Eva Longoria’s connection to Spain goes back to her family history. Her last name, Longoria, is also a place in Belmonte de Miranda, Asturias, where she has ancestral ties. “I visited Longoria, saw my ancestors’ home… and was blown away. It was an honor to learn about my family’s history in Spain and connect with those roots, which are so strong and well-preserved. You can pinpoint exactly where my family lived, my uncles, what the village was like, their jobs, how many kids they had…The history is so well-documented, it’s beautiful to learn all about it and make it your own,” shared the Desperate Housewives star, who was honored with the title of Lady of the Noble Corps of Asturias last year.

©GettyImages



Actress Eva Longoria, her son Santiago Baston and her husband Jose Baston are seen on July 22, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

A source close to the actress told Daily Mail that one of the reasons for her move, besides work, is that “They want to raise their son in a place where he will be surrounded by nature and beauty and not be sucked into the whole Hollywood cycle.” Eva is not the first actress to ditch L.A. for a life in Spain away from the Hollywood hustle. Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, after a long stint in the U.S., moved back to Spain following the birth of their first child, Leo, and more recently, Amber Heard settled in Madrid with her daughter, as did Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva.