Lauren Sánchez calls Eva Longoria a ‘superhero’ after granting her $50 million for her charity

Lauren Sánchez, alongside Jeff Bezos, honored actress and activist Eva Longoria with the prestigious Bezos Courage and Civility Award and a staggering $50 million grant for her charitable endeavors. The evening, filled with celebration and gratitude, and perhaps one of the couple’s most heartwarming and emotionally charged events, underscored Longoria’s commitment to philanthropy and advocacy, particularly within the Latino community and for individuals with special needs.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Cris Abrego and Eva Longoria attend the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.

At the core of Longoria’s work lies a deep-rooted commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of the Latino community. Lauren Sánchez, in her tribute to Longoria, encapsulated the sentiment shared by many: that Longoria embodies the very essence of a superhero. “What an incredibly emotional and uplifting evening with our newest Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipients. Eva Longoria is such an inspiration. She once said superheroes and even everyday heroes don’t often look like her father, or sound like her Tio – her uncle. But they can and they should,” Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Adding: “Growing up as a little girl in Corpus Christi, her philanthropy started small. Over the years through her work with Eva’s Heroes, the Eva Longoria Foundation and other organizations, she has championed those with special needs and the Latina community which is at the heart of her work.”

“Through her programs on mentorship, leadership, robotics and focus on entrepreneurship, Eva has championed Latinas and continues to do so as a storyteller. Eva, you know what, it turns out, superheroes look like you. Jeff and I are so excited to see what you do next,” Lauren concluded.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Elena Sanchez, Eva Longoria, Lauren Sánchez and Jewel attend the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.

“I’m overwhelmed. My philanthropy my activism started very small. I wanted to give back to the Latino community,” Longoria said during the event. “Because I wanted to give our community the agency that we deserved, the American Dream is only real when it’s accessible to everybody. That’s why I always bet on Latinos, because when you invest in a woman, she helps your family. And when you improve families, you improve communities. And when you improve communities, you build nations strong, strong nations.”

Adding: “Latinos are rarely seen in this country. So I thank you for seeing me and our work. We hope that I can do so with the kind of courage and civility that you are both known for.”