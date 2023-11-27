Sebastián Yatra confirms his breakup with Aitana: ‘We are and will be great friends’

Sebastián Yatra has made an announcement that disappoints both his fans and those of Aitana: their romantic relationship has come to an end, even though they still share a deep affection for each other. In his own words, “We have a lot of love for each other. We are, and will continue to be, great friends in life. At this point, we are both single, each of us forging our own paths. Nonetheless, I hold a great deal of care for her, and we’ve shared a beautiful story this year,” he confirmed during an interview with the Mexican channel Telediario.

Currently, the ‘Red Heels’ singer is in Mexico, where Aitana, also has a loyal fan base. Just a few days ago, the prestigious National Auditorium hosted the Catalan singer, who captivated its audience with her performance— a moment in her career that filled Sebastián with immense pride. “I love that she experienced something so special in that auditorium. I adore her,” he explained with a smile.

Some photos of them together in Mexico had previously raised questions about whether they were still together. Speculation about a potential rift between the singers arose when Aitana chose not to attend Sebastián Yatra’s brother’s wedding in Colombia. Sebastián went to Medellin alone, and Aitana went to Zarauz (Guipúzcoa), where she met her ex-boyfriend, Miguel Bernardeau, at a friend’s grandmother’s funeral.

The rumors continued when Aitana did not attend the Latin Grammys on November 16th. This was an important day for Yatra because he was not only nominated but also one of the hosts of the prestigious music event. He also performed on stage at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions in Seville (FIBES).

Even though they aimed to keep their relationship private, they ended up becoming the “it couple” since they got together last January. The two successful singers, adored by young people on both sides of the Atlantic, began a love story that their fans followed with great excitement.

Sebastián and Aitana were friends when they decided to see if there was something more, especially since both work as coaches on La Voz. Even though they never said they were more than friends, their closeness, social media posts, and pictures of their long-awaited kiss by their fans. Now, they’ve confirmed they’re not together anymore, Sebastián Yatra has openly talked about their relationship using positive words. As he put it in his own words, it’s been “a really beautiful story.”