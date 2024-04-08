Will Smith celebrates Jackie Chan’s birthday with a sweet photo featuring Jaden Smith

Will Smith is celebrating the 70th birthday of Jackie Chan. To commemorate the occasion, Smith shared some photos alongside Jaden Smith, showing the three on the set of “The Karate Kid,” which came out in 2010.

Photos show the three in the set of the film, with Jaden looking adorably small and having a great time with his dad and Chan. One photo shows Chan holding him up over his head, while another one shows Jaden listening to his dad as Chan watches them closely.

“Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy Jackie Chan!!” wrote Smith, continuing to add a touching dedication that shared how important Chan was in raising Jaden, who at the time of the film’s release, was 11 years old.

“In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden. Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”

©GettyImages



Jackie Chan and the Smith family

Will Smith’s upcoming films

Smith is gearing up for an exciting 2024, featuring the release of his new “Bad Boys” film. The movie, titled “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” follows Smith and Martin Lawrence as they return for their characters of Mike and Marcus, who are back for another Miami adventure.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” premieres this June 7th, and costars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and more.