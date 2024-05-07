Willow Smith turns heads in gold chain dress at the 2024 Met Gala afterparty

Willow Smith is stealing the show on and off the red carpet. The talented singer stepped out in New York City after attending the 2024 Met Gala in matching ensembles with her brother Jaden Smith. Willow decided to wear a risqué look for the exclusive afterparty following the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Willow took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes of her look, showing the details of her gold body chain dress, designed by Chained By Sedona. She paired the look with matching drop earrings and rocked a dramatic makeup look, including gold eyeshadow and a cat eye.

She also wore heeled platforms in black and showed off her extensive tattoo collection, posing for the cameras outside The Mark hotel, before entering her vehicle and heading to the afterparty. She was also joined by Jaden, who waved at his fans and took photos outside the hotel.

Fans of the musician took to social media to praise her for her stylish look and her music. “Your new music is pure gold! Absolutely love what you’ve created,” one person wrote, referencing the color of the dress. “It was an honor to design this for you. Deep gratitude for the opportunity Willow. You are liquid gold and you look stunning,” the fashion brand wrote.

Willow and Jaden’s previous Met Gala appearance was back in 2016, and the pair also walked the red carpet together at the time. For her 2024 Met Gala look, Willow decided to wear a black blazer dress with black stockings and stilettos, paired with gold jewelry.