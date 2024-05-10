As they embarked on their cultural outing, Jennifer and Emme were all smiles, fully immersing themselves in the Louvre’s rich heritage. From ancient artifacts to iconic masterpieces, they explored the diverse array of artwork with curiosity and appreciation.

They day before, Jennifer and Emme embarked on a stylish shopping adventure. The mother-daughter duo showcased their distinctive fashion sense while indulging in some retail therapy.

Will JLo take her twin teens on tour?

Jennifer Lopez is planning to embark on a summer tour and she wishes to have her children, 16-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, accompany her during the tour. The singer, who shares her children with Marc Anthony, hopes to persuade them to join her for the fun.

JLo stopped by Good Morning America on Monday, May 6, where she opened up about her upcoming This Is Me... Live tour which travels to Canada and the United States from June to August.

The 54-year-old star says that she’s been “negotiating” with her twins about coming along. “I was like, ‘You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while,” she said.