Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are celebrating a special anniversary on May 22. Wednesday will mark the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary. Ahead of the milestone, the King and Queen released a new set of photos featuring their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The images were taken in the gardens of the Royal Palace, though it’s unclear when. Scroll to see the new portraits of the Spanish royal family...
