Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite: Spotted together after 7 weeks amid divorce rumors

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are shutting down all divorce rumors. The actor, who is known to be filming his new movie ‘The Accountant 2,’ and the actress who has been promoting her latest project with Netflix ‘Atlas,’ have reunited after not being photographed together in 47 days.

Their latest outing comes after speculation after struggles in their marriage started. However, it seems like the pair are going strong, as the actor was photographed at a school play of his child Fin Affleck. Jennifer can be seen waiting for Ben, who picks her up in a black SUV.

JLo’s child Emme can be seen in the back seat. “Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance,” a source said to InTouch. “Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” the insider said to the publication. “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Following their outing last night, Jennifer was spotted in Los Angeles preparing for rehearsals for her upcoming tour. She was wearing her wedding ring, seemingly showing that all rumors were not true. Meanwhile, Ben was seen picking up his son Samuel from school in Santa Monica, wearing his wedding ring as well.

Rumors of the divorce continued after JLo was spotted in Paris without her husband, as their last outing together was in New York City two months ago, where they were seen having lunch together. A source shared with InTouch that the actor had “moved out” from their Los Angeles mansion, but this has yet to be confirmed.