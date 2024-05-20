Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce rumors: The mystery surrounding their relationship

The fairytale romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, famously dubbed “Bennifer,” has captivated fans worldwide and hopeless romantics wishing to rekindle their past relationships. However, recent events have left their dedicated followers puzzled and concerned.

Despite rumors of a strained relationship and living apart, the couple’s recent public appearances have only deepened the mystery, leaving fans to speculate about what’s really going on.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck experiencing marital troubles?

For months, rumors have circulated that Lopez and Affleck are experiencing marital troubles. Traditionally, Bennifer has not shied away from public displays of affection, regularly sharing moments filled with love, kisses, and smiles. Yet, their recent appearances have been notably devoid of such gestures, fueling speculation that something is amiss.

After not stepping out publicly together for two months, the couple was finally seen together twice. However, they were not showing PDAs or at least holding hands. The first sighting was at a school function for Fin, Affleck’s 15-year-old with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck arrived together, bearing bouquets, accompanied by some of their children. Eyewitnesses noted the couple’s lack of affection, with some suggesting that Affleck seemed particularly unhappy to see his current wife, as reported by HOLA! Spain.

The following day, the couple attended a film event at the Aero Theater in Brentwood. Although they arrived separately, they were later seen together in their car, with Lopez waiting on the sidewalk for Affleck to pick her up.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wearing their wedding rings?

Adding to the intrigue is the mystery of Ben Affleck’s wedding ring. Photographers have captured him wearing and not wearing his ring on different occasions, leading to widespread speculation. Is he sending a message? Is it a sign of marital discord? The inconsistent appearance of his wedding ring only amplifies the confusion surrounding their relationship. In contrast, JLo is still wearing her wedding band.

Did Ben Affleck move out of the house he shares with Jennifer Lopez?

Many outlets have reported that Lopez and Affleck are living separate lives. Affleck allegedly resides in a house in Brentwood while filming his latest project, “The Accountant 2.” According to a source from Us Weekly, Affleck moved out several weeks ago. The same source confirmed that the couple has been experiencing “problems in their marriage” for months, exacerbated by Lopez’s increasing work commitments and preparations for her upcoming tour following the release of her new album, This Is Me... Now.

In contrast to Affleck’s facial expressions, Lopez has been seen frequently leaving a Los Angeles dance studio, seemingly happy as she rehearses for her tour.

As the couple’s second wedding anniversary approaches, all eyes will be on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to see if they will address the rumors or continue to leave their fans guessing. Until then, the mystery of Bennifer remains unsolved.