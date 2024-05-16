Jennifer Lopez focused on her new movie amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on her new Netflix movie Atlas. The fan-favorite performer, who recently showed a glimpse at her rehearsals for her upcoming tour, is promoting her latest project and paying no attention to the latest divorce rumors, after alleged struggles in her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Rumors of the divorce continued after JLo was spotted in Paris without her husband, as their last outing together was in New York City two months ago, where they were seen having lunch together. A source shared with InTouch that the actor had “moved out” from their Los Angeles mansion, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Fans of the singer also noticed some incompatibility after watching her documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told.’ “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise,” he said in the documentary.

“Things that are private, I’d always felt are sacred and special because in part they’re private,” he continued. Meanwhile, Jennifer said that she knew Ben was not “very comfortable with me doing this,” but he didn’t want to “stop” her.

JLo’s latest interview was only about her new movie, where she described the project as “a love story about what makes us human. It’s the story of friendship, perseverance, and learning to have faith in yourself. I cannot wait for you to meet Atlas,” she stated.

Ben has also been busy filming his upcoming movie ‘The Accountant.’ And while speculation about divorce continues, the two stars have been spotted going on public appearances by themselves, with fans wondering about what’s going on.