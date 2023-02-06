Tom Brady’s new underwear selfie makes fans go crazy: ‘Thank you, Tom’

Tom Brady surprised online users with his latest selfie. The athlete woke up early in the morning to post a new photo, wearing nothing but his boxer briefs. “Did I do it right?” he wrote, tagging his former NFL teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

The 45-year-old star, who recently attended the premiere of his film ‘80 for Brady’ in Los Angeles, took to social media to promote the BRADY Boxer Briefs in a new color. It seems Tom has been enjoying the warm weather and relaxation, judging by the ocean views that can be seen in his new photo.

Back in June 2022 the former NFL player said he would pose in his underwear. “40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos,” Tom wrote on Twitter, showing the latest collection of Boxer Briefs and Briefs. And while it has been almost eight months since he promised fans he would model for the brand, he finally fulfilled his promise.

“OnlyFans next?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The GOAT knows how to set a thirst trap,” adding , “Thank you, tom. this is what I needed Monday morning.”

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

Tom recently announced that he had decided to retire once again. The athlete surprised the world with his retirement on February 1, 2022. Forty days later, he changed his mind and returned to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Exactly one year later, in 2023, he announced he was out of the field “for good.”