Kylie Jenner spotted relaxing in thong bikini during her tropical getaway

Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life in the Turks and Caicos. The 25-year-old business woman was spotted relaxing in the Caribbean after a very busy month, attending Paris Fashion Week, and reportedly going through a breakup with her longtime partner Travis Scott.

The famous reality star looked stunning enjoying the warm weather and crystalline waters. She wore a green mini skirt, and a black bra top with matching thong briefs, paired with big sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

Kylie made sure to put her hair in a ponytail before getting into the water. The mother of two was walking by herself at the beach, however she was seen with her friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, the day before during her tropical getaway.

Fans of Kylie pointed out her red ink after she was photographed taking off her mini skirt by the beach. Kylie had a “sanity” hip tattoo from 2016, before adding “before” as an additional word to the tattoo.

She recently shared some exciting news with her followers, revealing the name of her son with Travis, after changing it from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster, and while the new name has very different meanings in different languages, it translates to “Lion of God,” which could be the reason for Kylie’s recent choice of outfit at Schiaparelli’s couture show in Paris, adorning her black velvet dress with the life-size head of a lion.