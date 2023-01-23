The mythological meaning behind Kylie Jenner’s son and the right way to pronounce it

The world had to wait around ten months to learn the name of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s son after the couple decided to change it from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster.

As with everything the Kardashian / Jenner family does, the moniker has raised eyebrows, and although the 11-month-old’s name has more than one meaning, it translates to “Lion of God,” which makes us believe that might be the reason why the beauty mogul recently attended the Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris wearing a black velvet strapless gown adorned with a life-size head of a lion.

©GettyImages



The meaning behind Kylie Jenner’s son might be why she attended Schiaparelli’s couture runway wearing a life-size brooch shaped like a lion’s head

The mythological meaning of the name “Aire”

Aire is a nonbinary name that is the literal translation of air in Spanish. In Hebrew means strength, courage, and fearlessness. In Irish translates to care or attention. Aire is an outdated spelling of “air,” therefore, the correct way to pronounce Kylie Jenner’s son’s name in English is Air.

Aire Webster was born on a palindrome date ( 2.2.2022) which means it is unique! Jenner also gave birth on a Tuesday —or should we say on a “Twosday”? The date fell on the second day of the week, making it even more special.

In numerology, the number two (2) represents the union of masculine and feminine principles, grace, and power, and according to experts, brings peace and balance into relationships or situations. As reported by Numerology.com, it also represents partnerships —and for sure, Stormi has found a great companion for her baby brother.