News broke over the weekend that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up, again. Us Weekly reported Saturday the split came after they spent the holidays apart. The on-and-off-again couple started dating in April 2017, and are the parents of Stormi Webster, 4, and a baby boy formerly known as Wolf, almost 1. Read what we know about the breakup and check out some happier times the former couple shared.
