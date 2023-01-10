Kylie and Travis’ relationship moved very quickly. They started dating in 2017 and welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, after keeping her pregnancy a secret. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Kylie wrote on Instagram.