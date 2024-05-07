Hilary Duff welcomes her fourth child via water birth

Hilary Duff is one happy mama after welcoming her fourth child, the third with husband Matthew Koma. The “Lizzie McGuire” star announced the news on Tuesday, May 7th, sharing a carousel of black and white photos on Instagram inside her home water birth. She revealed in the caption that she gave birth on May 3rd, and her name is Townes Meadow Bair.

In the intimate snaps, the 36-year-old is seen sitting inside a small pool, giving her daughter a kiss. She also shared a photo of the newborn, who has adorable cheeks. “Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Duff quipped in the caption.

“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you, and smell you have been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty,” she continued.



Koma shared his own gallery on Instagram with his 357k followers praising his wife. “My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24,” he wrote.

After the sweet message, the 36-year-old joked that the baby doesn’t look like either of them. “She’s happy, healthy, chunky, and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward,” he wrote.

Hilary welcomed her oldest child, Luca Cruz Comrie, on March 20, 2012, with her ex-husband, retired professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie. Her two children, with Koma, Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair, were born on October 25, 2018, and March 24, 2021, respectively.

From the moments Hilary shares on Instagram, it seems like the blended family is happy and healthy. She also has a great relationship with her ex-husband. In 2023, Duff and Comrie were seen sharing a hug at Luca’s soccer game.