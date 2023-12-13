Sydney Sweeney reveals she was bitten by a spider while shooting ‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney has had some scary experiences on set. While shooting her new film “Anyone But You,” Sweeney revealed that she had to shoot a scene with a trained spider. Despite the fact that the animal was safe to work with, she reveals that it still bit her.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of “Anyone But You”

Sweeney was featured in an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she discussed her scary and hilarious on set experience. The scene featured Sweeney finding a giant spider on her co-star’s underwear. “They told me it was trained,” she said. I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way.”

“So, we're filming, and then the thing just starts biting me,” said Sweeney. “But we're in the middle of the scene, and I'm supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got a little serious. They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. It was terrible. So no one cut. So I'm just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I'm screaming, and just everyone's watching."

Sweeney then showed a clip of herself getting bit by the spider. “That was, like, a soul scream. I thought I was gonna die. Well, I was like, ‘It's poisonous. I'm gonna die.’”

More details about ‘Anyone But You’

“Anyone But You,” stars Sweeney and Glen Powell as Bea and Ben, two people who go on a first date and have a great time, only to quickly become enemies. They reunite at a destination wedding in Australia and pretend to be a couple, falling in love in the meantime. The film premieres in theaters this December 22nd.