Now that it is official that Kanye West and Julia Fox have broken up after almost two months of dating, a lot of celebrity fleeting romances come to mind. At the moment, these relationships made headlines nearly every day, but after a few days, weeks or months, they started to cool down.

As West and Fox had not even been together for two months, the analysts at WeThrift have ranked and revealed the other short-lived celebrity romances you probably forgot about.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.