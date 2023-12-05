Tom Holland praises Zendaya’s honesty in new interview

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Despite their high levels of notoriety and fame, the two are very private regarding their personal life and relationship, rarely offering a glimpse of their dynamics as a couple. In a new interview, Holland opened up about his relationship with Zendaya, praising her honesty and how that affects him as a person.

©GettyImages



Holland at the SAG-AFTRA foundation

Holland attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation, which was shared on YouTube earlier this week. The comment was prompted after the moderator asked him about the people he trusts the most when it comes to acting advice and critique. “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love because you need that,” he responded. The two met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” over six years ago.

Holland also praised his Marvel collaborators Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch. “Downey is very honest — sometimes a little too honest,” Holland said, making the audience laugh. “I really respect Downey’s opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him. I don’t know if you guys have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ yet, but he’s absolutely staggering in it. He steals the movie for me.”

©GettyImages



Tom Holland at the premiere of “The Crowded Room”

How Tom Holland managed to influence Oxford’s word of the year

Earlier this week, the Oxford University Press announced its word of the year. The pick was Rizz, a word that Holland used in an interview and that made it go viral, prompting millions of people to search the word and try to incorporate it into their everyday conversations. “I have no rizz whatsoever,” said Holland in an interview. “I have limited rizz.”

The Oxford University Press describes the word as “Pertaining to someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm, or attractiveness, this term is from the middle part of the word ‘charisma’, which is an unusual word formation pattern.”