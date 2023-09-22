Zendaya breaks silence on Tom Holland engagement rumors after being spotted with huge ring

Zendaya is setting the record straight. The Hollywood star, who is known to have a private romance with Tom Holland, noticed online users were speculating about her relationship status after she posted a selfie, wearing a huge ring on her right hand.

The two actors are also known for rarely posting photos and videos together on social media, but despite their privacy, there have been rumors about a potential engagement, as they have been going strong in their relationship for a while now.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said in a since-deleted video on Instagram Stories, laughing at the rumors of the engagement with Tom. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

She continued laughing at the viral moment, adding that she would have made a different announcement if the news were true. “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!” Zendaya concluded.

The celebrity couple only post photos of each other to celebrate special occasions, including their birthdays. However, they have been photographed multiple times on romantic outings, looking very much in love.

They previously revealed the reason behind their decision to keep their personal life private. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Tom said to the Hollywood Reporter in June. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” Zendaya said to Elle in August. “I do have control over what I choose to share.”