Career plans

Zendaya wants ‘supervillain’ vibes for her next role

In a new interview, Zendaya discussed her career and some of the roles she wants to try in her future.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Zendaya has some plans for her future. The beloved actress hopes to tap into her evil vibes for a future role. She also hopes to take things beyond acting, trying out directing films.

Zendaya at a Bulgari event

In an interview with Elle conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Zendaya spoke about her career and the roles she’s played in the past. She said that she’s played “the good guy” in most of the films and TV shows she’s been involved and that she’d love to try something new.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts,” she said. “Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

Zendaya also revealed she wants to direct in the future after gaining some more confidence. “[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it,” she said. “The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

Zendaya at CinemaCon

Zendaya stars in ‘Challengers’

Zendaya’s next film is “Challengers,” where she plays a prodigeous tennis player that forms a complicated relationship with two male players. Years later, her character experiences an injury and is now managing one of the players, who’s now her husband. She co-stars alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

