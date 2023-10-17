Timothée Chalamet says Zendaya and Tom Holland are ‘good’ Hollywood

Timothée Chalamet is opening about the positive friendships he’s made in Hollywood. In a new interview, Chalamet name checked some of his closest friends in the industry, and the ones he admires the most, including Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Chalamet was featured on the cover of GQ and discussed his career and his work in the film “Dune: Part Two.” He opened up about growing up in Hollywood and how much he admires Zendaya for the way she carries herself as one of the most sought after figures in the industry. “It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too,” he said. “They're level, they're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood.”

While speaking about Zendaya, Chalamet said, “Just how much she's able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega inspiring, she's just doing,” he said.

Chalamet also made his first comments regarding his relationship with Kylie Jenner, making it clear that privacy remains his main concern right now. When discussing his love life and the input of his fans, he said, “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter, because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

The profile’s author, Daniel Riley, said that while it’s fair for Chalamet to want privacy, hanging out with one of the “four most followed” people on Instagram might not be the best way to acquire that, making a clear reference to Jenner. Chalamet laughed and said, “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour [a parody of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that had their characters traveling around the world, demanding privacy]. Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

