Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s passionate kiss at the US Open: See pics

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are going public with their relationship after keeping it private for the past few months. The celebrity couple are definitely more comfortable showing their love and affection for each other, most recently at Beyoncé’s star-studded concert on September 4, surprising fans, following rumors about their relationship.

This time the pair enjoyed a romantic moment while attending the U.S. Open, wearing matching all-black ensembles and paying close attention to the match. This marks Kylie and Timothée’s third public date, as they were also seen together at New York Fashion Week.

The viral moment was shared by the official account of the US Open on social media, showing the two celebrities sitting together. “Kylie knows what she’s doing and I’m happy,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “They look so well suited too!”

The couple was first linked together back in April when they were first spotted together at Jean Paul Gaultier’s show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. A close source to the pair revealed to People that they have been going strong in their relationship, having fun and spending quality time together.

“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual,” the source said.

Back in September, a different insider said that the couple were a great match for each other. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.