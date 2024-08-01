Salma Hayek and her dangerous curves dive into August in a bold bikini

It's officially August, and Salma Hayek welcomed us into the month with some sizzling bikini content. The 57-year-old Mexican stunner loves spending time in the pool, and on Thursday, she shared a video doing her best dive. She wore a green bikini that had fun ties around the waist that showed off all her famous curves, "Diving into August," she captioned the cheeky post.

In the second slide, Hayek hit her best pose, showing off her natural beauty. The Frida star looked tan and beautiful as she let the sun kiss her skin. Lauren Sanchez shared the love in the comments with a heart emoji.

It's the second post from Hayek by the pool this week. On July 31, she posed on an inflatable lounge chair. "Waiting for August," she captioned the images. Camila Cabello was in the comments showing a heart-eye emoji.

Hayek is a big bikini lover, and so are her fans. In June, she shared a photo posing in one in 1999 and another in the same position in 2020. Her posts often get the attention of other celebrities. In April, she shared a stunning selfie wearing a navy blue bathing suit, which had Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba in the comments.

Not only does she look good in a bikini but the Desperado star uses aqua aerobics as one of her ways to stay healthy. In July 2023, she had some mermaid vibes in a video celebrating her 25 million followers. In honor of the accomplishment, she shared a video of herself working out in the pool. It did not go unnoticed that fans love to see her in a bikini. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all,” she wrote in the caption. “I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water.”