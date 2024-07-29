Gisele Bundchen is the queen of bikinis this summer: 'Brazil is so beautiful!'

Gisele Bündchen is making the most out of her time in Brazil. The supermodel has been documenting her most special moments with her kids in her home country, going to the beach, horseback riding, eating delicious meals, riding ATVs, and visiting stunning sites.

Gisele took to social media to share some photos from her trip, including her moments at Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, where she wore two chic swimsuits. The supermodel can be seen wearing a chic one-piece swimsuit in black, posing on a sand dune, and enjoying the warm weather.

© GISELE BUNDCHEN/INSTAGRAM

Another photo shows Gisele in a red bikini, showing off her toned abs while playing in the water. She spent some quality time with her kids and wrote a sweet caption following their experience at the park. "I’ve always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!" she wrote in Portuguese.

It's no secret that Gisele loves to be in Brazil with her family. She recently shared more photos from her trip, playing volleyball with her kids, suntanning, and enjoying the ocean. The supermodel seemed unbothered following news of Tom Brady's rumored romance with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.

Meanwhile, Gisele has been rumored to be dating her longtime friend Joaquim Valente. Just last week Gisele was all smiles celebrating her sister's birthday.

"Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead," she wrote on Instagram.