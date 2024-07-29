Camila Cabello and Emma Roberts prove to be good friends in new video

Camila Cabello is making new friends in Hollywood. The fan-favorite singer was spotted last week having some fun in Saint-Tropez at the annual Summer Gala by Gala One, where she partied with none other than Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez.

But apart from having a sweet moment together and posing for some photos, Emma proved to be a fan of the singer and became fast friends after the event.

Emma and Camila wore black ensembles for the night and walked the red carpet. They were later seen at the same table as Eiza and posed for multiple group photos with other celebrities and stars at the event.

© Getty Images Eiza GonzÃ¡lez Rivera, Tommaso Chiabra, Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Andrei Gillot attend the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 23, 2024 in Gassin, France.

The singer and the actress also took a moment to have a casual conversation during the party, and even made a Tiktok video together, where Emma can be seen singing along to one of Camila's latest songs, from her album 'C, XOXO.'

© Getty Images Emma Roberts, Mohammed Al Turki, Camila Cabello, Eiza Gonzalez, Andrei Gillot, Daria Strokous and Beth Wilson.

In the video, the pair can be seen having drinks and dancing, while Camila's song "B.O.A.T." which samples Pitbull's "Hotel Room Service." Camila and Emma were all smiles in the video, with the star supporting the singer's new album.

The star-studded night also included live performances, speeches, and a lavish dinner, as the funds raised during the prestigious event go towards initiatives aimed at child protection and biodiversity conservation.