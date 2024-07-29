Lady Gaga is engaged! She confirmed the news at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga is sharing the good news. The fan-favorite singer has revealed her engagement to her boyfriend of four years, Michael Polansky. Gaga attended the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she gave her fans a special surprise, playing a few of the songs from her upcoming album outside her hotel.

The singer went viral after a clip was shared online, where she can be seen talking to the prime minister of France, Gabriel Attal. Gaga is known to be private about her personal life, including her romantic relationship with Polansky.

© Gotham Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend SNL afterparty on October 22, 2023 in New York City

However, she introduced him as her fiancé during her encounter with the prime minister. “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony,” Attal shared on Tiktok, showing their brief conversation at the Olympics.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen waving to fans outside her hotel in Paris.

The singer and the businessman have been romantically linked since 2020, but the pair rarely talk about their relationship to the media. This is not the first time the musician is engaged, as she was previously in a serious relationship with Taylor Kinney, from 2011 to 2016, and with Christian Carino, from 2017 to 2019.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

Gaga received a lot of love from her fans during her attendance at the Olympics, where she also reunited with her longtime friend and collaborator Ariana Grande. The pair were spotted having a casual conversation outside the stadium over the weekend.

The singer also made headlines after her surprise appearance outside her hotel. "I'm so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel," she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, "I'm gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7."