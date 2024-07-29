Jennifer Garner has a 911 emergency during San Diego Comic-Con

Over the weekend, Jennifer Garner found herself in a tense and anxious situation at San Diego Comic-Con. After one of the events, she was on her way to her dressing room, and she, along with several other people, was trapped in the elevator. At this point, the Family Switch actress took to social media to share her experience, and she turned a stressful situation into a light-hearted story.

Ben Affleck’s ex posted a few videos on her Instagram feed, capturing the moments they experienced while stuck in the elevator. The situation became increasingly uncomfortable due to the heat and the long wait. “Hey guys... umm, we’re stuck in this elevator. We could use a Wolverine, a Deadpool, or anyone. Yes, we’re looking for some stairs,” Garner joked in one of her videos, referencing the movie she is currently promoting, Deadpool & Wolverine.

At first, Jennifer Garner and her companions thought they'd be out of the elevator in just a few minutes. However, after 45 minutes, they started to get a bit desperate and decided to call 911. "45 minutes now, calling the police," Garner said. Although she tried to keep things light and humorous, there were moments when her concern showed.

After an hour and 12 minutes of uncertainty and claustrophobia, the elevator door finally opened. Jennifer and the others were safely rescued, thanks to the quick response from emergency personnel and firefighters, who were greeted with cheers and excitement by the group, undoubtedly becoming their heroes.

What Jennifer Garner said about 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Leading up to the release of Deadpool 3, rumors were flying about which Marvel stars would join the cast. Jennifer Garner's name kept popping up, but she kept her cards close to her chest. When pressed about it, she played it cool and told Collider, "I don’t know what you’re talking about, what could you say? Not that I know of.” Now that the movie is out, her teasing response makes a lot more sense!

