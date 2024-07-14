Pet of the week: Meet Peggy, Britain's ugliest dog and the new Marvel star

Before becoming a Hollywood star, Peggy was recognized as Britain's ugliest dog. She was given the title at a contest in January 2023. In November of that same year, Ryan Reynolds announced that she would join the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

Peggy was photographed walking the red carpet alongside her co-stars, including Hugh Jackman, who was all smiles next to Ryan and the adorable 'pugese,' a pug and Chinese crested cross mix. Her owner Holly Middleton has described her as "beautiful both inside and out."

Ryan shared his appreciation for Peggy at the premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' introducing her to the audience. “Guys, this is Peggy, a.k.a. Mary Puppins, a.k.a Dogpool. Get a good look,” the actor said. “Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers. She won ugliest dog in Britain, but we’re not telling her that because she’s a 10 in our hearts, isn’t she?”

“And that tongue by the way is real and I have tasted it. I’m sorry about that. Yeah, she loves to lick. Loves to get right in there. She is really, truly amazing. This dog went through more training than Hugh Jackman did in the gym every single morning and we love her very, very much, yes we do. She’s a big star," he concluded.

© Wiktor Szymanowicz

And how did Peggy become a movie star? It was Ryan himself who spotted Peggy after she was crowned as Britain's ugliest dog and thought she would be perfect as Dogpool. He revealed to Empire Magazine that Peggy felt "like the animal manifestation" of Deadpool's alter ego, Wade Wilson.