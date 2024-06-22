Pet of the week: This dog pulled the fire alarm at grooming salon because he was ready to go home

For our pets, going to the groomer can be a complicated experience. While some like to get pampered and show off their new haircut, others would prefer this wasn't a mandatory visit. This was the case of Bear, a labrador retriever who was set to spend the day at a grooming business, but he had other things in mind.

This furry resident of Carmel, Indiana, stole the attention after visiting the Canine Cloud Nince at Carmel City Center business and surprising his owners and customers at the grooming salon when he pulled a fire alarm around 2 pm on a Sunday. The good news is that no fire was found when firefighters arrived, but it seems Bear was just ready to go back home after a busy day.

© Canine Cloud Nine Pets

The fire department took to social media to report the incident involving the adorable pup. “Upon entry, workers at Canine Cloud Nine explained they had a client who was ready to leave and pulled the alarm to expedite the process. The culprit was identified as ‘Bear’, a black lab," the official account wrote.

© Canine Cloud Nine Pets

“We explained the importance of triggering false alarms to Bear and the other dogs, who promised not to do it again," the fire department explained. “Crews had to remain on scene waiting for maintenance to arrive and reset the alarm, which gave us plenty of time to play with the pups!” they confessed.

© Canine Cloud Nine Pets

The grooming salon shared some of the photos on Facebook, including one where one of the firefighters can be seen playing with the dogs, who were also in for a surprise when the fire alarm was pulled.

