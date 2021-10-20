You’ve most likely seen a tear-jerking video of someone being reunited with their dog. It doesn’t seem to matter whether it‘s been 7 months or 7 years, the dog can’t contain their happiness and it’s clear they know exactly who it is. And then there’s the countless dogs that have been adopted or rescued after years of abuse. So how long does it take for dogs to forget people? It turns out they can remember someone their entire life. Read more details below.

Based on scientific evidence, dogs brains have the ability to store visual, olfactory, and auditory experiences indefinitely, per Canine Bible. Humans have episodic memory which allows us to recall specific times and places in our lives and dogs remember things by association. So while they may not be able to remember a specific event, dogs will associate any gesture, voice, and smell with you.

So when a dog remembers people, places, and experiences their reaction will be based on associations they have with them. If a dog sees an old owner, their body language will give you a good idea of the treatment the dog received in association with that person‘s scent. Another example is if they had a negative experience at the vet, they may never want to go back.

Dogs also remember people or situations visually and they have amazing facial recognition. Which explains why dogs can react in a similar way to specific physical characteristics, such as gender, body shape, and even facial hair.

Studies also show that dogs recognize individual voices, and are responsive to tones of voice. So as long as a dog can smell, has healthy eyes, and can hear, they will most likely remember you no matter how long you’ve been out of their life.

If you are wondering if your dog misses you while you’re gone they don’t have any knowledge of time but can experience separation anxiety. You can add an item of clothing near their bed while they‘re gone to help soothe them.