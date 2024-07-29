Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Biles and Lee face fierce Latina rivals in 2024 Olympic gymnastics finals
Latina Gymnasts to Compete Against Simone Biles in the 2024 Olympic Finals© Getty Images

Biles and Lee face fierce Latina rivals in 2024 Olympic gymnastics finals

Among them, Biles' biggest competitor!

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JULY 29, 2024 12:08 PM EDT

As the world gears up for the women's team final in artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics, all eyes are on the fierce competition set to unfold at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The event promises a thrilling showdown between the sport's elite athletes, scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. ET). 

Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minn., lead the American team and make history as the first two Olympic all-around champions to face each other in the final competition.

Simone Biles celebrates with teammate Sunisa Lee of Team United States during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Simone Biles celebrates with teammate Sunisa Lee of Team United States during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Biles and Lee are celebrated as two of the greatest gymnasts of all time, several Latina athletes are poised to challenge their dominance. Among them, Biles' biggest competitor, Rebeca Andrade from Brazil, stands out as a formidable opponent. Biles scored an impressive 59.566 in the all-around qualifiers, leading the pack, with Andrade close behind at 57.700 and Lee in third with 56.132.

Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil celebrates after her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Rebeca Andrade: Brazil's Brightest Star

Rebeca Andrade has consistently demonstrated her skills on the international stage. Known for her powerful vaults and elegant floor routines, Andrade has become a symbol of excellence in Brazilian gymnastics. Her performance in the qualifiers indicates she is in peak form, and she is determined to give Biles a run for her money in the finals. Andrade's journey to the top has been marked by resilience and dedication, making her a strong contender for a medal in Paris.


Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil celebrates after her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Flavia Saraiva: The Graceful Challenger

Joining Andrade in representing Brazil is Flavia Saraiva, another talented gymnast with a unique blend of grace and strength. Saraiva has captivated audiences with her fluid movements and expressive routines. Despite facing injuries in the past, she has made a remarkable comeback, showcasing her skill and determination. Saraiva's performances are always a highlight; she is expected to be a strong competitor in the finals.


Julia Soares of Team Brazil reacts after her routine in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Julia Soares: A Rising Star from Brazil

Julia Soares, also from Brazil, is another gymnast to watch. As a rising star in gymnastics, Soares has shown significant improvement and consistency in her routines. Her participation in the finals marks a considerable achievement, and she is eager to prove herself on the biggest stage. Soares' hard work and dedication to the sport are evident in her performances, and she is expected to bring her best to the finals.

Luisa Blanco: Colombia's Gymnastics Hope© Getty Images

Luisa Blanco: Colombia's Gymnastics Hope

Representing Colombia, Luisa Blanco is set to make her mark in the finals. Blanco has been a standout performer for her country, bringing a blend of technical precision and artistic flair to her routines. Blanco's presence adds to the diversity and excitement of the competition, and she is determined to make her nation proud.

The Road to Glory

The 2024 Olympic finals promise an exhilarating display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee will face tough competition from these talented Latina gymnasts as they prepare to defend their titles. The rivalry between Biles and Andrade is particularly noteworthy, as both athletes have proven themselves to be at the top of their game. With so much at stake, the finals are set to be a thrilling and unforgettable event.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS