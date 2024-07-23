Simone Biles shares sneak peek of Team USA Olympic Village in Paris

Simone Biles gave her fans a sneak peek into her accommodations at the Olympic Village in Paris. The 27-year-old shared photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse of the room she shares with fellow Team USA gymnast Jade Carey. The snapshots highlighted the unique and now-viral cardboard beds provided to the athletes, which have been a topic of much discussion since their introduction.

Biles' bed stood out with a navy blanket adorned with the American flag and Olympic rings, adding a patriotic touch to her personal space. A small soft toy perched on her gray pillow added a cozy and personal touch. The room also featured a door opening to a small balcony, providing some outdoor space for the gymnasts. In the corner, a clothes rail and shoe rack organized their athletic and casual attire.

© @simeonebiles

The legendary gymnast also posted a video featuring her roommate, Jade Carey, 24, lying in her bed on the opposite side of the room, waving at the camera. "Goodnight, roomie," Biles captioned the post, adding a moon emoji to signify the end of their day.

© @simeonebiles

Biles also shared several other posts on her Stories, giving her followers an inside look at Team USA's daily life and fashion in the Olympic Village. In one photo, Biles posed between her teammates, all wearing the stylish Ralph Lauren tracksuits designed for Team USA. Another photo showed them proudly posing in front of a picture of the American flag, showcasing their matching attire again.

© Getty Images Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Sunisa Lee try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

The team spirit was palpable as Biles documented the team's "first family dinner" in a video clip. "First meal in the village," Jordan Chiles, 23, announced, capturing the moment's excitement. Sunisa Lee, 21, chimed in with a cheerful "Some pasta!" as Jade Carey could be heard enthusiastically saying "Yay!" in the background.

© @simeonebiles

The camera then panned to Hezley Rivera, who flashed two peace signs at the camera, beaming with joy. Rivera, of Dominican heritage, is the youngest on the team.

© @simeonebiles

More Details of the Olympic Village

Elite athletes go to the Olympics; however, the event is not a luxury vacation; therefore, according to Self magazine, the nighttime accommodations feel like a "college dorm" rather than a "luxury hotel." The beds are made of cardboard, and many complain about the lack of air conditioners inside the Olympic Village setups.

"Generally, they put two people in a room, though some rooms only have one person. You have a little living area and one or two bathrooms, then you might be able to see where a little kitchen is going to go once the athletes leave. Pretty much every building we stayed at would be turned into actual apartments after, so they're laid out like apartments rather than a single hotel room," archer Brady Ellison told the publication.

© Getty Images This photograph shows a golden medal displayed in La Monnaie de Paris workshops, in Paris on June 25, 2024, ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"In Beijing, I remember having regular beds with a bed frame. But after that, they've all been made of recycled material in a way to go greener. They still have a normal mattress on them, but it's just that the bed frame might be recycled wood or cardboard. Great big athletes—like your big throwers—might get a special bed, because they're monster human beings that need more than a six-foot-five one," Ellison added.

The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

© Getty Images This photograph shows a close-up view of the Olympic torch during the Olympic Torch Relay in Vincennes, near Paris, on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement begins even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.

Here is the comprehensive schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.