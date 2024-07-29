Royal baby makes appearance at the Olympics

At two and a half months old, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's granddaughter Victoire has attended her first Olympics. The royal baby was spotted at the Olympics in Paris over the weekend with her parents, Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory.

In an Instagram carousel shared on Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg included a photo of the baby strapped to her mom's chest under a blanket at one of the events. The new mom was dressed in a denim jacket and was sporting a gray Olympics baseball cap.

Victoire was born in Paris this past spring. Princess Alexandra, who is the fourth child and only daughter of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, welcomed her first child on May 14.

In a statement announcing the royal baby's birth, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said: “The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris,” adding, “Both mother and child are doing well.”

Victoire's birth came less than a month after Alexandra and Nicolas' first wedding anniversary. The couple wed in April of 2023. Victoire is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess’ eighth grandchild and second granddaughter.

The royal couple's eldest granddaughter, Princess Amalia, and her younger brother Prince Liam were also out in Paris for the Olympics over the weekend. Prince Félix and Princess Claire's older kids attended the official inauguration of the Maison du Luxembourg on Saturday with their paternal grandparents and visited the Olympic Village on Sunday. Later in the afternoon on Sunday—according to the Grand Duchess' Instagram account—the Grand Duke and his wife attended a skateboarding event at the Place de la Concorde with their children and grandchildren.