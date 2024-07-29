Malia Obama wears floral mini skirt while partying with friends in Los Angeles

She has been embracing the LA lifestyle, meeting new people, and going on adventures. Apart from her career in filmmaking, Malia has been photographed working on her fitness, recently attending a pilates class.

Earlier this month, Malia celebrated her 26th birthday, and she achieved some impressive goals at her young age, including the premiere of her film 'The Heart' at the Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah.