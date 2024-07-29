Malia Obama wears floral mini skirt while partying with friends in Los Angeles

Malia Obama is making the most out of her time in Los Angeles. The former first daughter was spotted going out with her friends at the Chateau Marmont, where many celebs were in attendance, including Kim Petras, and Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson.
Malia was photographed wearing a red ensemble, which included a floral mini skirt, a red long-sleeve top, black boots, and a matching black bag. She was seen with some of her friends, while the rest of celebs were at the same party.
She has been embracing the LA lifestyle, meeting new people, and going on adventures. Apart from her career in filmmaking, Malia has been photographed working on her fitness, recently attending a pilates class.
Earlier this month, Malia celebrated her 26th birthday, and she achieved some impressive goals at her young age, including the premiere of her film 'The Heart' at the Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah.
"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things," she said on the red carpet at the time. "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."