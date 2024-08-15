Lauren Sanchez wore a red minidress in one of her most romantic dates with Jeff Bezos [PHOTOS]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are very much in love. The businessman and the media personality continue to have more romantic moments around Europe. This time, the pair were all smiles during their latest outing in Rome, Italy.

The pair were photographed having one of their sweetest moments together, sharing a meal together, and kissing in front of the Trevi Fountain.

© Grosby Group The couple traveled to Rome to have a meeting with the Pope, and decided to take a moment to see some of the landmarks in Italy. Lauren wore a red minidress paired with white heels. She completed the look with her stunning diamond ring and matching earrings.



© Grosby Group Meanwhile, Jeff wore a casual look, which consisted of a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes. The pair couldn't help but to share a very romantic moment in front of the Trevi Fountain, where they kissed and shared a casual conversation.



© Grosby Group The pair were spotted holding hands and were surrounded by their team. They were also seen by the tourists as they decided to visit the fountain at night.



© Grosby Group Lauren and Jeff are believed to have made a wish, as it is a tradition when visiting the fountain. Following their romantic moment, they decided to share a meal together.

