Salma Hayek and her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault are bikini-ready in latest outing

Salma Hayek is chasing the sun once again. The Mexican icon is known for enjoying a little vacation here and there, especially when she is surrounded by her loved ones. This time the actress was accompanied by her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault, who was enjoying the sun in the Mediterranean with Salma.

The pair documented their time aboard their luxury yacht, wearing stunning ensembles and enjoying the sunset. The actress wore a purple bikini paired with a matching sarong skirt. Salma styled her natural hair in loose waves and completed the look with dark sunglasses and a huge diamond ring.

"Bad hair day or free hair day?" she wrote on social media, showing off her tan. The star also showed off her "office" outfit in a new post, wearing a casual chic outfit while posing for a photo.

Meanwhile, Mathilde showed off her brown bikini with a mirror selfie. She took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her look, smiling and putting her hair in a bun.

The daughter of François-Henri Pinault also documented her time in Ibiza, attending the birthday party of film director Taika Waititi. She shared a clip from the celebration on social media, where his wife Rita Ora was also in attendance.

Salma has previously shared her appreciation for Mathilde. “She has a flame that calms me," she said to Paris Match. "It helps me in my everyday life. She teaches me to keep a sense of priorities. I have already accompanied her on film shoots. I was able to observe how she managed her schedule, how she learned her texts at night. She guides me in a very pragmatic way to face difficulty after difficulty.”

