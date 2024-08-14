François-Henri Pinault rushes to help Salma Hayek after she takes a tumble down a motorboat

Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, have been enjoying a luxurious getaway aboard a yacht in Ibiza, one of Europe's most glamorous vacation spots. Often spotted at high-profile events, the couple took some time off to relax on the Mediterranean Sea.

© The Grosby Group Their vacation, however, took an unexpected turn when Salma had a minor mishap. The Mexican actress slipped and fell on the sandy shore as they got off a motorboat that had brought them close to the beach.







The couple's vacation appears to be relaxing, but unexpected events can occur even in such idyllic settings. Despite the fall, Salma and François-Henri's trip is a beautiful retreat, demonstrating their strong bond and commitment to enjoying life together. Salma, an icon in Hollywood and her native Mexico, remains one of the most beloved actresses worldwide. Her vacation style, as always, reflects her grace and elegance, even when faced with a slight stumble.



© The Grosby Group Hayek and Pinault were also spotted enjoying tender moments on their luxurious yacht during their lavish vacation. In one sweet moment captured, Salma was seen carefully applying SPF to her husband, showing her protective side as they basked in the sun.

