François-Henri Pinault rushes to help Salma Hayek after she takes a tumble down a motorboat

Their vacation, however, took an unexpected turn when Salma had a minor mishap. The Mexican actress slipped and fell on the sandy shore as they got off a motorboat that had brought them close to the beach.
The couple's vacation appears to be relaxing, but unexpected events can occur even in such idyllic settings. Despite the fall, Salma and François-Henri's trip is a beautiful retreat, demonstrating their strong bond and commitment to enjoying life together. Salma, an icon in Hollywood and her native Mexico, remains one of the most beloved actresses worldwide. Her vacation style, as always, reflects her grace and elegance, even when faced with a slight stumble.
Hayek and Pinault were also spotted enjoying tender moments on their luxurious yacht during their lavish vacation. In one sweet moment captured, Salma was seen carefully applying SPF to her husband, showing her protective side as they basked in the sun.
After ensuring François-Henri was well-protected from the sun's rays, Salma confidently walked along the deck of the mega yacht, embodying her signature elegance. Her beachwear reflected her impeccable style, effortlessly blending luxury with comfort. Despite her earlier fall, Salma appeared in high spirits, making the most of their idyllic getaway.