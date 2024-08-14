Skip to main contentSkip to footer
François-Henri Pinault rushes to help Salma Hayek after she takes a tumble down a motorboat
Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault arrive to attend an official state dinner as part of US President's state visit to France, at the Presidential Elysee Palace on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France. U.S. President Joe Biden is in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy and to emphasize the continued role of the United States in helping to protect democratic values in Europe. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty Images

Despite her fall, Salma appeared in high spirits, making the most of their idyllic getaway

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
AUGUST 14, 2024 11:17 AM EDT

Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, have been enjoying a luxurious getaway aboard a yacht in Ibiza, one of Europe's most glamorous vacation spots. Often spotted at high-profile events, the couple took some time off to relax on the Mediterranean Sea.

© The Grosby Group

Their vacation, however, took an unexpected turn when Salma had a minor mishap. The Mexican actress slipped and fell on the sandy shore as they got off a motorboat that had brought them close to the beach.


The couple's vacation appears to be relaxing, but unexpected events can occur even in such idyllic settings. Despite the fall, Salma and François-Henri's trip is a beautiful retreat, demonstrating their strong bond and commitment to enjoying life together. Salma, an icon in Hollywood and her native Mexico, remains one of the most beloved actresses worldwide. Her vacation style, as always, reflects her grace and elegance, even when faced with a slight stumble.

© The Grosby Group

Hayek and Pinault were also spotted enjoying tender moments on their luxurious yacht during their lavish vacation. In one sweet moment captured, Salma was seen carefully applying SPF to her husband, showing her protective side as they basked in the sun. 


© The Grosby Group

After ensuring François-Henri was well-protected from the sun's rays, Salma confidently walked along the deck of the mega yacht, embodying her signature elegance. Her beachwear reflected her impeccable style, effortlessly blending luxury with comfort. Despite her earlier fall, Salma appeared in high spirits, making the most of their idyllic getaway.


