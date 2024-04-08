Diver Alexis Jandard falls in front of the French President during the Paris Aquatics Centre inauguration

Alexis Jandard, a French diver, added a memorable twist to the inauguration of the Paris Aquatics Centre, a venue slated for this summer’s Games, with a comical mishap that left spectators chuckling.

Donning the tricolor trunks of his homeland and eager to impress French President Emmanuel Macron, Jandard enthusiastically began his dive. However, what followed differed from the graceful display he had hoped for. As he bounced on the springboard, the laws of physics had a different plan, causing him to lose his footing, fall onto his back, and descend into the water rather unceremoniously.

In a moment that could have been uncomfortable, Jandard embraced the hilarity of the situation. Taking to Instagram, he shared a snapshot revealing the aftermath of his fall – the diving board had left bloody scrapes across his back. Captioning the post with a lighthearted “J’ai glissé chef” or “I slipped, boss,” Jandard acknowledged the mishap with a grin. Despite falling “in front of the president” and “the whole of France,” he maintained a positive attitude, expressing his preference for a flawless ceremony while acknowledging the amusement his slip brought to onlookers.

Even in the face of minor injuries, Jandard’s spirit remained undaunted. He assured followers that while there might be “a little blood,” it wouldn’t deter him from his training regimen. Having represented France in the men’s 3-meter springboard at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the pandemic, he is poised to do so again this year.