Kobe Bryant’s 2000 Lakers championship ring sells after auction backlash

A moment of historical significance for sports memorabilia collectors has been witnessed as someone bought Kobe Bryant’s Lakers championship ring from 2000 for a staggering $927,000. This amount, including the buyer’s premium, has established a new standard: the highest price ever paid for an NBA title ring. Previously, Bill Russell’s championship ring from 1957 held the record for the highest price paid for such a ring, which was $705,000 in 2021.

What makes this sale even more remarkable is the ring’s unique history. Gifted initially by Kobe Bryant to his father, Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant, it carried sentimental value beyond its monetary worth after the Lakers clinched the 2000 NBA championship.

When news broke that Kobe Bryant’s first NBA championship ring was up for auction, fans were understandably taken aback. Emotions ran high when Bryant’s parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, offered the highest bidder an artifact of hard work, dedication, and, for many sports lovers, the pinnacle of athletic achievement.

In 2000, Kobe clinched his inaugural NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the beginning of a remarkable career that would see him win five NBA titles. Kobe gave his father, Joe, his original championship ring to commemorate this momentous achievement, while his mother, Pamela, received a replica.

The auction of Kobe Bryant’s championship ring attracted significant attention, garnering a total of 43 bids from eager collectors and basketball enthusiasts alike. Facilitated by collectibles company Goldin, the auction showcased the memorabilia and the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Describing the ring’s authenticity, Goldin confirmed that it is an identical copy of the one awarded to Kobe Bryant, complete with the inscription “BRYANT” adorning its side. Crafted with meticulous detail, the ring boasts 40 dazzling diamonds crafted from 14-karat gold, ensuring its status as a luxurious keepsake of basketball history.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kobe Bryant’s championship ring has changed hands in the market. Joe Bryant consigned the ring to Goldin in 2013, fetching a respectable $173,000. Subsequently, it was sold again, with the most recent buyer now setting the record-breaking price.

The controversy surrounding the auction is amplified by the strained relationship between Kobe and his parents, a rift played out in the public eye over the years. Reports indicate that tensions between Kobe and his parents surfaced when he began dating Vanessa Bryant, culminating in their absence from the couple’s wedding in 2001. Despite sporadic attempts at reconciliation, including a public apology from Joe and Pamela following a previous auction of Kobe’s memorabilia, the relationship remained tense.