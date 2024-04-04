In the past two decades, the landscape of sports media, historically male-dominated, has undergone a remarkable transformation towards greater gender equality and racial diversity. According to a report from Zippia about Sports Journalist Demographics and Statistics in the US, 79% of sports journalists are men, while only 20% are women, and only 12% of all Latino. Previously, the majority of influential positions, such as sports editors, reporters, and commentators, were held by white men.

Today, we witness a rising number of women occupying these roles, defying conventions and showcasing remarkable skills and knowledge. While there is still progress to be made in terms of representation, their impactful contributions are undeniably shattering long-standing barriers and serving as a profound source of inspiration for future generations.

HOLA! is thrilled to shine a spotlight on three remarkable Hispanic women who have excelled in their careers and become trailblazers in the dynamic world of sports broadcasting. Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, and Natalia Astrain represent a new era in sports media, showcasing the remarkable impact of women in reshaping the industry. Their achievements are a testament to the rising influence of women in sports journalism, inspiring countless others to pursue their passions.

Scroll below to learn about their impressive careers, and how they are reshaping the landscape of sports media.