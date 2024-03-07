Cole Brauer became the first U.S. female to sail solo around the world

Move out, Popeye, a new sailor, is taking the spotlight and for good! Cole Brauer made history after becoming the first U.S. female to race solo around the world. The 29-year-old sea woman from Long Island, New York, took to social media to share a post announcing her milestone.

“Amazing finish!!!! So stoked! Thank you to everyone that came together and made this process possible. 😭😍🌈,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her standing next to her yacht while waving sparklers. Brauer, who celebrated in Spain, also popped a bottle of champagne.

Thanks to Brauer’s media manager, Lydia Mullan, fans can keep up the journey. “Cole’s back on dry land!! THANK YOU ALL for tuning in, being here with us for the past four months, and being such amazing supporters of this campaign. We love you,” Mullan informed.

Out of the 16 skippers who participated in the first-ever Global Solo Challenge, Brauer was the only female and youngest skipper. Despite being the smallest in size, measuring 5 feet and 2 inches and weighing just 100 lbs, she took on the challenge with great courage and determination. “To make it out here as a hundred-pound girl is a dream come true,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the journey.

On October 29, 2023, Brauer and her boat named First Light embarked on an epic journey from A Coruña, Spain. The voyage covered a total distance of approximately 27,000 miles and lasted for just over four months.

The journey began by sailing down the west coast of Africa, passing by numerous countries and coastlines along the way. After that, Brauer and First Light rounded the southern tip of Africa at the Cape of Good Hope, known for its treacherous conditions and unpredictable weather patterns.

From there, they ventured into the vast Indian Ocean, which presented its challenges, including unpredictable weather patterns and rough seas. Brauer and First Light persevered despite these obstacles and eventually rounded Cape Leeuwin in Australia, marking a significant milestone in the journey.

After completing this leg of the trip, Brauer set out across the expansive Pacific Ocean, facing the daunting task of navigating through some of the world’s most remote and challenging waters. Finally, after months of sailing, Brauer and First Light arrived in South America, completing an incredible journey that tested their skills, endurance, and courage.