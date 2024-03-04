CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024: All you should know about the semifinals

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup has its semi finalists. After games kicked off on late February, four teams have emerged victorious: Brazil, Mexico, Canada and The US.

The upcoming matches will take place within the next couple of days, paving the way for the winners of the W Gold Cup, the first tournament of its kind in the sports’ history. Here’s all you should know about the remaining games:

Mexico vs Brazil

©GettyImages



Brazil made it to the semifinals

Mexico and Brazil will be facing off this Wednesday, March 6th, at 7pm ET. Mexico defeated Paraguay 3-2, while Brazil stunned in a match against Argentina, beating them 5-1. You can watch the match live on CBS or streaming on Paramount+.

Canada vs The US

©GettyImages



The US defeated Colombia 3-0

Canada and The US have a long history in women’s soccer. The two teams have long battled against each other on some of the biggest tournaments. Their match will take place this Wednesday, March 6th, at 10:15 pm. Canada advanced to the semi finals by defeating Costa Rica 1-0 while the US beat Colombia 3-0. You can watch the match live on CBS or streaming on Paramount+.

The finals

The final will be played on Sunday, March 10th, at 8:15pm on CBS and Paramount+.